Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Jones Lang Lasalle (NYSE:JLL) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.27% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jones Lang Lasalle is 183.60. The forecasts range from a low of 134.33 to a high of $250.95. The average price target represents an increase of 38.27% from its latest reported closing price of 132.78.

The projected annual revenue for Jones Lang Lasalle is 8,489MM, a decrease of 59.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 883 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jones Lang Lasalle. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JLL is 0.29%, an increase of 13.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.16% to 54,296K shares. The put/call ratio of JLL is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4,470K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,584K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 3,128K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,188K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 2.15% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,137K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,217K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 2.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,466K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 3.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,445K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,434K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Jones Lang Lasalle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is a global commercial real estate services company, founded in the United Kingdom with offices in 80 countries.

