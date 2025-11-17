Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Jefferson Capital (JCAP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Jefferson Capital (NasdaqGS:JCAP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.89% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Jefferson Capital is $24.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 10.89% from its latest reported closing price of $22.08 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jefferson Capital. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 57.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JCAP is 0.11%, an increase of 10.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.07% to 13,436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,394K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares , representing an increase of 35.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCAP by 40.41% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,219K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares , representing an increase of 32.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCAP by 29.47% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,102K shares.

Principal Financial Group holds 771K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares , representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JCAP by 56.93% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 690K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 785K shares , representing a decrease of 13.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JCAP by 35.92% over the last quarter.

