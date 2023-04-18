Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains James River Group Holdings (JRVR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of James River Group Holdings (NASDAQ:JRVR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for James River Group Holdings is $30.77. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 58.61% from its latest reported closing price of $19.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for James River Group Holdings is $899MM, an increase of 10.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 17K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CRIAX - CRM SMALL holds 105K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing a decrease of 9.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 26.01% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 15K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

RYLD - Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Diversified Trust holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in James River Group Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JRVR is 0.13%, a decrease of 14.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 45,777K shares. The put/call ratio of JRVR is 1.89, indicating a bearish outlook.

James River Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company's regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated 'A' (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

See all James River Group Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.