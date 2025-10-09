Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Jackson Financial (JXN) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.05% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Jackson Financial is $105.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents an increase of 5.05% from its latest reported closing price of $100.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jackson Financial is 6,619MM, an increase of 16.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 841 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jackson Financial. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JXN is 0.24%, an increase of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.42% to 74,322K shares. The put/call ratio of JXN is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,291K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,158K shares , representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,085K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares , representing an increase of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 2.61% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,748K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,722K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,739K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,788K shares , representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 8.49% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 1,699K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,666K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 3.92% over the last quarter.

