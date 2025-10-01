Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Jack Henry & Associates (NasdaqGS:JKHY) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.40% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Jack Henry & Associates is $189.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $174.73 to a high of $216.30. The average price target represents an increase of 29.40% from its latest reported closing price of $146.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jack Henry & Associates is 2,483MM, an increase of 4.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jack Henry & Associates. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKHY is 0.20%, an increase of 9.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 79,603K shares. The put/call ratio of JKHY is 1.89, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,710K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,779K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 34.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,350K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,303K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 10.17% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 2,300K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,272K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 12.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,095K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,034K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 9.45% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,067K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 10.53% over the last quarter.

