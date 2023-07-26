Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Invesco (IVZ) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.94% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invesco is 18.10. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 8.94% from its latest reported closing price of 16.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Invesco is 4,436MM, a decrease of 22.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVZ is 0.12%, a decrease of 3.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 338,258K shares. The put/call ratio of IVZ is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 33,940K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,759K shares, representing a decrease of 64.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 27.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,077K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,810K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 14.19% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,901K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,717K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 11.13% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 11,724K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,194K shares, representing an increase of 21.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 30.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,615K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,513K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 14.64% over the last quarter.

Invesco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. Invesco managed US $1.35 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2020.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.