Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.45% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Independent Bank Corporation is 20.71. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.45% from its latest reported closing price of 20.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Independent Bank Corporation is 172MM, a decrease of 14.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Independent Bank Corporation. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBCP is 0.07%, a decrease of 7.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 19,787K shares. The put/call ratio of IBCP is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 1,289K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBCP by 75,127.43% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 620K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares, representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBCP by 22.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 599K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 582K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares, representing a decrease of 7.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBCP by 30.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 520K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBCP by 29.32% over the last quarter.

Independent Bank Corporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Independent Bank Corporation is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $4.2 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.