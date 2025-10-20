Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock (HBANL) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:HBANL) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.86% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock is $30.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.90 to a high of $35.71. The average price target represents an increase of 16.86% from its latest reported closing price of $25.67 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBANL is 0.52%, an increase of 4.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.35% to 4,216K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,029K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares , representing a decrease of 9.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBANL by 8.90% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 503K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBANL by 0.11% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 361K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares , representing an increase of 27.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBANL by 36.60% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 320K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund holds 261K shares. No change in the last quarter.

