Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.34% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Houlihan Lokey is $217.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $174.73 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.34% from its latest reported closing price of $177.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Houlihan Lokey is 2,568MM, an increase of 0.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,044 funds or institutions reporting positions in Houlihan Lokey. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLI is 0.30%, an increase of 1.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 68,793K shares. The put/call ratio of HLI is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,922K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,007K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 15.74% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,421K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,472K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 7.52% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,752K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,762K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 4.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,738K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,373K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares , representing a decrease of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 85.35% over the last quarter.

