Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.38% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hope Bancorp is $11.42. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $14.18. The average price target represents an increase of 20.38% from its latest reported closing price of $9.49.

The projected annual revenue for Hope Bancorp is $705MM, an increase of 13.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.80.

Hope Bancorp Declares $0.14 Dividend

On January 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 2, 2023 received the payment on February 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $9.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.90%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.30%, the lowest has been 2.78%, and the highest has been 7.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.07 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFVEX - U.s. Vector Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 181K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NCGFX - New Covenant Growth Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Balanced Income Plus Portfolio holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 15.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOPE by 13.15% over the last quarter.

HSAFX - Hussman Strategic Allocation Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Putnam Asset Allocation Diversified Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOPE by 4.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 550 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hope Bancorp. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOPE is 0.12%, a decrease of 2.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 129,279K shares. The put/call ratio of HOPE is 13.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

Hope Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $17.1 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 53 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender.

