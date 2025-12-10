Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Hippo Holdings (HIPO) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.87% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hippo Holdings is $41.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 35.87% from its latest reported closing price of $30.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hippo Holdings is 535MM, an increase of 18.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hippo Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIPO is 0.13%, an increase of 25.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 11,078K shares. The put/call ratio of HIPO is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bond Capital Management holds 1,200K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 552K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 524K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIPO by 16.91% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 452K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares , representing a decrease of 17.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIPO by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 449K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares , representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIPO by 34.09% over the last quarter.

