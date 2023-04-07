Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Heritage Financial (HFWA) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.34% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heritage Financial is $28.97. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 39.34% from its latest reported closing price of $20.79.

The projected annual revenue for Heritage Financial is $296MM, an increase of 18.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.72.

Heritage Financial Declares $0.22 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 received the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $20.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.25%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 5.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=222).

The current dividend yield is 1.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.02%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CBHAX - Victory Market Neutral Income Fund holds 191K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing a decrease of 63.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 32.30% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HFWA by 13.84% over the last quarter.

PEAK6 Investments holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Guggenheim Capital holds 38K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Point72 Middle East FZE holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Financial. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 11.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HFWA is 0.16%, an increase of 5.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 33,976K shares. The put/call ratio of HFWA is 14.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

Heritage Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branching network of 61 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank also does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island.

