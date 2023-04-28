Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains HBT Financial (HBT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.58% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for HBT Financial is 24.48. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 41.58% from its latest reported closing price of 17.29.

The projected annual revenue for HBT Financial is 228MM, an increase of 22.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.37.

HBT Financial Declares $0.17 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023 will receive the payment on May 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $17.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.76%, the lowest has been 2.93%, and the highest has been 5.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=143).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in HBT Financial. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 10.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBT is 0.07%, a decrease of 18.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 9,595K shares. The put/call ratio of HBT is 11.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 961K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares, representing a decrease of 20.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 862K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 763K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 589K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing an increase of 20.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 31.59% over the last quarter.

RYTRX - Royce Total Return Fund Investment Class holds 393K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares, representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 5.85% over the last quarter.

HBT Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company. The bank provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 63 branches. As of December 31, 2020, HBT had total assets of $3.7 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion, and total deposits of $3.1 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back 100 years.

