Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.34% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hanmi Financial is $25.33. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 38.34% from its latest reported closing price of $18.31.

The projected annual revenue for Hanmi Financial is $301MM, an increase of 11.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFEOX - U.s. Core Equity 1 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 65K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 21.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAFC by 16.64% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA U.S. Small Cap Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PJARX - SmallCap Value Fund II R-3 holds 79K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAFC by 17.44% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - ATM Small Cap Managed Volatility Portfolio Class K holds 12K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAFC by 5.87% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanmi Financial. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAFC is 0.11%, an increase of 8.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 33,449K shares. The put/call ratio of HAFC is 5.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

Hanmi Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses.

