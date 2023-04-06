Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Hancock Whitney (HWC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.56% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hancock Whitney is $53.44. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 48.56% from its latest reported closing price of $35.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hancock Whitney is $1,578MM, an increase of 12.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.22.

Hancock Whitney Declares $0.30 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $35.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.86%, the lowest has been 1.82%, and the highest has been 7.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.08 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFUV - Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 92.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 969.33% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 855K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 8.45% over the last quarter.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department holds 35K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 32.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 58.61% over the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Ronald Blue Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 84.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 752 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hancock Whitney. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWC is 0.26%, a decrease of 10.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.30% to 89,284K shares. The put/call ratio of HWC is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

Hancock Whitney Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America's most financially sound banks.

See all Hancock Whitney regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.