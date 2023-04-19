Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Hamilton Lane Inc - (HLNE) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Hamilton Lane Inc - (NASDAQ:HLNE) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hamilton Lane Inc - is $80.68. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.13% from its latest reported closing price of $73.93.

The projected annual revenue for Hamilton Lane Inc - is $491MM, a decrease of 5.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Morgan Stanley holds 664K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing an increase of 72.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 227.08% over the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 85.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 565.00% over the last quarter.

Bayesian Capital Management holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 31K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIEIX - TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 41K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 37.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 92.03% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hamilton Lane Inc -. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLNE is 0.26%, an increase of 4.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.22% to 44,630K shares. The put/call ratio of HLNE is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Hamilton Lane Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 29 years, the firm currently employs more than 400 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $547 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $73 billion in discretionary assets and over $474 billion in advisory assets, as of September 30, 2020. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies.

