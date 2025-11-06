Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Hamilton Lane (NasdaqGS:HLNE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.03% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hamilton Lane is $163.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $190.05. The average price target represents an increase of 28.03% from its latest reported closing price of $127.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hamilton Lane is 676MM, a decrease of 7.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 927 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hamilton Lane. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 11.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLNE is 0.26%, an increase of 24.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.10% to 53,574K shares. The put/call ratio of HLNE is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,872K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,911K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,488K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares , representing a decrease of 33.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 32.76% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,444K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares , representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,430K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,826K shares , representing a decrease of 27.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 32.78% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,418K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 9.37% over the last quarter.

