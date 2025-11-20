Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.33% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hamilton Insurance Group is $28.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 12.33% from its latest reported closing price of $25.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hamilton Insurance Group is 2,291MM, a decrease of 16.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hamilton Insurance Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HG is 0.11%, an increase of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 54,985K shares. The put/call ratio of HG is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 15,272K shares representing 23.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magnitude Capital holds 15,097K shares representing 23.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,297K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,560K shares , representing an increase of 13.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HG by 81.81% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 2,147K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,391K shares , representing a decrease of 11.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HG by 41.18% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,024K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,215K shares , representing a decrease of 9.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HG by 1.82% over the last quarter.

