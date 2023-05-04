Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Greenhill (GHL) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Greenhill (NYSE:GHL) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.35% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greenhill is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 99.35% from its latest reported closing price of 6.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Greenhill is 286MM, an increase of 17.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenhill. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHL is 0.12%, an increase of 21.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.98% to 10,338K shares. The put/call ratio of GHL is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Management holds 2,337K shares representing 12.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,604K shares, representing a decrease of 11.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHL by 34.85% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 691K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHL by 47.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 578K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHL by 55.75% over the last quarter.

Rutabaga Capital Management holds 558K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares, representing an increase of 11.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHL by 20.29% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 520K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares, representing a decrease of 16.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHL by 31.83% over the last quarter.

Greenhill Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto

See all Greenhill regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.