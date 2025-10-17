Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Great Southern Bancorp (NasdaqGS:GSBC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.35% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Great Southern Bancorp is $64.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.35% from its latest reported closing price of $55.67 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Great Southern Bancorp is 232MM, an increase of 2.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Southern Bancorp. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSBC is 0.04%, an increase of 2.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 6,269K shares. The put/call ratio of GSBC is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 311K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBC by 1.98% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 247K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares , representing an increase of 7.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSBC by 1.71% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 229K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares , representing a decrease of 11.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBC by 3.81% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 217K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBC by 3.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 212K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBC by 50.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.