Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.99% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Granite Point Mortgage Trust is $3.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 20.99% from its latest reported closing price of $2.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Granite Point Mortgage Trust is 93MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Granite Point Mortgage Trust. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPMT is 0.06%, an increase of 12.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.57% to 25,796K shares. The put/call ratio of GPMT is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cura Wealth Advisors holds 1,640K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares , representing an increase of 10.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 5.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,576K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,444K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares , representing an increase of 12.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 5.77% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,373K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,401K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 3.19% over the last quarter.

Epiq Partners holds 1,166K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares , representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 13.76% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

