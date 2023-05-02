Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Global Payments (GPN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.03% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Payments is 142.17. The forecasts range from a low of 89.89 to a high of $218.40. The average price target represents an increase of 38.03% from its latest reported closing price of 103.00.

The projected annual revenue for Global Payments is 8,614MM, a decrease of 5.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1655 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Payments. This is a decrease of 59 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPN is 0.30%, a decrease of 22.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.87% to 271,064K shares. The put/call ratio of GPN is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,932K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,857K shares, representing a decrease of 26.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 31.48% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,589K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,071K shares, representing a decrease of 11.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 19.25% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 8,225K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,221K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 14.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,853K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,263K shares, representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 19.32% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 6,360K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,746K shares, representing an increase of 9.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Global Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Payments Inc. is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to its customers globally. Its technologies, services and employee expertise enable the company to provide a broad range of solutions that allow its customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

