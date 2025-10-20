Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.00% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Glacier Bancorp is $51.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.00% from its latest reported closing price of $43.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Glacier Bancorp is 1,010MM, an increase of 12.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 735 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glacier Bancorp. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBCI is 0.22%, an increase of 5.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.82% to 127,641K shares. The put/call ratio of GBCI is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,062K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,505K shares , representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 19.81% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,249K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,682K shares , representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 16.10% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,049K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,998K shares , representing an increase of 25.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 37.50% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,856K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,698K shares , representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 4.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,645K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,546K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 10.66% over the last quarter.

