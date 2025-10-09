Stocks
GNW

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Genworth Financial (GNW) Outperform Recommendation

October 09, 2025 — 08:04 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.57% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Genworth Financial is $9.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 11.57% from its latest reported closing price of $8.68 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 674 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genworth Financial. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNW is 0.16%, an increase of 4.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 443,105K shares. GNW / Genworth Financial, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of GNW is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 26,198K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,115K shares , representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 1.94% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 24,678K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,429K shares , representing a decrease of 7.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 1.59% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 16,692K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,084K shares , representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 1.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,274K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,471K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 3.52% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,155K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,664K shares , representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 2.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Genworth Financial, Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Genworth Financial, Inc.-> See our take on Genworth Financial, Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GNW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.