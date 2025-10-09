Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Genworth Financial (GNW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.57% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Genworth Financial is $9.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 11.57% from its latest reported closing price of $8.68 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 674 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genworth Financial. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNW is 0.16%, an increase of 4.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 443,105K shares. The put/call ratio of GNW is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 26,198K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,115K shares , representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 1.94% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 24,678K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,429K shares , representing a decrease of 7.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 1.59% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 16,692K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,084K shares , representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 1.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,274K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,471K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 3.52% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,155K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,664K shares , representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNW by 2.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.