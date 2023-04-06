Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Fulton Financial (FULT) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.03% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fulton Financial is $17.19. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $19.42. The average price target represents an increase of 28.03% from its latest reported closing price of $13.43.

The projected annual revenue for Fulton Financial is $925MM, a decrease of 5.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.00.

Fulton Financial Declares $0.15 Dividend

On March 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $13.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.85%, the lowest has been 2.80%, and the highest has been 6.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CoreCap Advisors holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

BRYN MAWR TRUST holds 31K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 111.64% over the last quarter.

BBSC - JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 73K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 14.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 11.22% over the last quarter.

Belpointe Asset Management holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Mackenzie Financial holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 8.66% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 605 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulton Financial. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FULT is 0.13%, an increase of 5.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 128,089K shares. The put/call ratio of FULT is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

Fulton Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fulton, a $25.5 billion, Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,400 employees and operates approximately 225 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.

