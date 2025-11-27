Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Fulton Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (FULTP) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Fulton Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:FULTP) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.69% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fulton Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock is $23.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.42 to a high of $25.63. The average price target represents an increase of 20.69% from its latest reported closing price of $19.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fulton Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock is 851MM, a decrease of 30.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulton Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FULTP is 0.25%, an increase of 2.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,640K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 634K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares , representing a decrease of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULTP by 14.47% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 306K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULTP by 7.74% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund holds 197K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 150K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 140K shares. No change in the last quarter.

