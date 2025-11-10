Stocks
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains FS KKR Capital (FSK) Market Perform Recommendation

November 10, 2025 — 07:06 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.37% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for FS KKR Capital is $18.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 20.37% from its latest reported closing price of $15.38 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FS KKR Capital is 1,656MM, an increase of 4.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 537 funds or institutions reporting positions in FS KKR Capital. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 5.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSK is 0.28%, an increase of 12.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 86,854K shares. FSK / FS KKR Capital Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of FSK is 2.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 4,091K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,314K shares , representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 33.10% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 3,845K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,682K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 11.29% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,237K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,010K shares , representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 6.74% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,944K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares , representing an increase of 25.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 25.09% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 2,770K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,698K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 3.09% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

