Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Focus Financial Partners Inc - (FOCS) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Focus Financial Partners Inc - (NASDAQ:FOCS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.88% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Focus Financial Partners Inc - is 53.45. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.88% from its latest reported closing price of 51.95.

The projected annual revenue for Focus Financial Partners Inc - is 2,371MM, an increase of 9.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Focus Financial Partners Inc -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOCS is 0.39%, an increase of 21.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 91,838K shares. The put/call ratio of FOCS is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stone Point Capital holds 16,049K shares representing 24.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 7,321K shares representing 11.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,625K shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOCS by 10.01% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,451K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,450K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOCS by 12.33% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,161K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,122K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOCS by 9.41% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,549K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Focus Financial Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Focus Financial Partners is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives.

