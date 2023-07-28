Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Flushing Financial (FFIC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.75% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flushing Financial is 14.28. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.75% from its latest reported closing price of 15.65.

The projected annual revenue for Flushing Financial is 235MM, an increase of 13.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

Flushing Financial Declares $0.22 Dividend

On May 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 received the payment on June 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $15.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.62%, the lowest has been 3.07%, and the highest has been 9.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.41 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flushing Financial. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFIC is 0.07%, a decrease of 17.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 22,741K shares. The put/call ratio of FFIC is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,565K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 29.90% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,049K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares, representing an increase of 11.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 13.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 829K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 704K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 25.03% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 678K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares, representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 37.66% over the last quarter.

Flushing Financial Background Information

Flushing Financial Corporation is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

