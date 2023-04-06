Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Flushing Financial (FFIC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.45% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flushing Financial is $18.36. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.45% from its latest reported closing price of $14.52.

The projected annual revenue for Flushing Financial is $235MM, a decrease of 5.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.75.

Flushing Financial Declares $0.22 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $14.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.37%, the lowest has been 2.92%, and the highest has been 8.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.30 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVFIX - American Beacon Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 44K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 10.76% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 59K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 15.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 63.09% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 33.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 41.55% over the last quarter.

DFUS - Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA U.S. Small Cap Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flushing Financial. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 6.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFIC is 0.08%, a decrease of 11.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.72% to 23,634K shares. The put/call ratio of FFIC is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

Flushing Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flushing Financial Corporation is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

