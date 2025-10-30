Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Five Star Bancorp (NasdaqGS:FSBC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.00% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Five Star Bancorp is $36.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 3.00% from its latest reported closing price of $35.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Five Star Bancorp is 144MM, an increase of 1.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Star Bancorp. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 8.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSBC is 0.06%, an increase of 9.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.57% to 14,027K shares. The put/call ratio of FSBC is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,988K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSBC by 2.00% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 1,512K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 867K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSBC by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 523K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSBC by 8.68% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 493K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSBC by 4.97% over the last quarter.

