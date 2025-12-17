Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains FirstSun Capital Bancorp (FSUN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NasdaqGS:FSUN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.61% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for FirstSun Capital Bancorp is $44.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.61% from its latest reported closing price of $38.83 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstSun Capital Bancorp. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 10.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSUN is 0.06%, an increase of 27.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 10,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,691K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,748K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSUN by 5.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 476K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares , representing an increase of 26.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSUN by 16.94% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 441K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSUN by 10.65% over the last quarter.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 370K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,004K shares , representing a decrease of 171.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSUN by 61.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 306K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSUN by 44.62% over the last quarter.

