Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains First Western Financial (MYFW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.76% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Western Financial is 24.14. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 42.76% from its latest reported closing price of 16.91.

The projected annual revenue for First Western Financial is 131MM, an increase of 21.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Western Financial. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYFW is 0.06%, a decrease of 47.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 5,445K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 728K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 411K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing an increase of 30.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYFW by 28.24% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 369K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYFW by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 298K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYFW by 7.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 230K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYFW by 9.99% over the last quarter.

First Western Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services.

