Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains First Of Long Island (FLIC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of First Of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.11% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Of Long Island is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 40.11% from its latest reported closing price of 10.92.

The projected annual revenue for First Of Long Island is 132MM, an increase of 11.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

First Of Long Island Declares $0.21 Dividend

On March 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $10.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.83%, the lowest has been 2.33%, and the highest has been 7.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 4.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Of Long Island. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLIC is 0.12%, an increase of 177.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.22% to 14,421K shares. The put/call ratio of FLIC is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,249K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 965K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,369K shares, representing a decrease of 41.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 84.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 673K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 1.33% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 637K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares, representing a decrease of 33.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 29.60% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 571K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares, representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 6.50% over the last quarter.

First Of Long Island Background Information

The First of Long Island Corporation is the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island. The Bank serves the financial needs of privately-owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies and other organizations primarily in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island, and the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan within New York City with a current branch network of fifty branches.

