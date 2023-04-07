Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains First of Long Island (FLIC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.19% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First of Long Island is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.19% from its latest reported closing price of $12.73.

The projected annual revenue for First of Long Island is $132MM, an increase of 5.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.99.

First of Long Island Declares $0.21 Dividend

On March 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $12.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.75%, the lowest has been 2.14%, and the highest has been 6.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 373.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 55,839.43% over the last quarter.

NUSC - Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 5.74% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Small Cap Index Fund Class II holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 21K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 14.73% over the last quarter.

DFSU - Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in First of Long Island. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLIC is 0.04%, a decrease of 7.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.06% to 14,414K shares. The put/call ratio of FLIC is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

First Of Long Island Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The First of Long Island Corporation is the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island. The Bank serves the financial needs of privately-owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies and other organizations primarily in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island, and the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan within New York City with a current branch network of fifty branches.

