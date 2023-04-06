Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.76% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Interstate Bancsystem is $39.34. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 35.76% from its latest reported closing price of $28.98.

The projected annual revenue for First Interstate Bancsystem is $1,333MM, an increase of 30.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DHS - WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund N holds 48K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 83.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 346.31% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Small Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 26.73% over the last quarter.

MetLife Investment Management holds 47K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 15.46% over the last quarter.

MFS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST III - MFS New Discovery Value Portfolio Initial Class holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 15.37% over the last quarter.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn holds 1,084K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 12.59% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Interstate Bancsystem. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIBK is 0.39%, a decrease of 11.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 104,594K shares. The put/call ratio of FIBK is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

First Interstate BancSystem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company focused on community banking. Incorporated in 1971 and headquartered in Billings, Montana, the Company operates banking offices, including detached drive-up facilities, in communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming, in addition to offering online and mobile banking services. Through its bank subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the Company delivers a comprehensive range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and others throughout the Company's market areas.

