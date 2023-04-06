Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.82% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Internet Bancorp is $28.36. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $39.38. The average price target represents an increase of 74.82% from its latest reported closing price of $16.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Internet Bancorp is $92MM, a decrease of 19.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.29.

First Internet Bancorp Declares $0.06 Dividend

On March 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $16.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.94%, the lowest has been 0.47%, and the highest has been 1.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CZMSX - Multi-Manager Small Cap Equity Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 21K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INBK by 27.62% over the last quarter.

IWN - iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 94K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INBK by 33.38% over the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio - I Class holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JSCSX - JPMorgan U.S. Small Company Fund Class I holds 15K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Total U.S. Stock Market Index Fund Investor A holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Internet Bancorp. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INBK is 0.09%, a decrease of 28.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 7,633K shares. The put/call ratio of INBK is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

First Internet Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.2 billion as of December 31, 2020. The Company's subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services in select geographies.

See all First Internet Bancorp regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.