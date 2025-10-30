Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains First Financial (THFF) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of First Financial (NasdaqGS:THFF) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.50% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Financial is $62.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 15.50% from its latest reported closing price of $54.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Financial is 229MM, a decrease of 4.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Financial. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 7.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THFF is 0.08%, an increase of 2.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 11,155K shares. The put/call ratio of THFF is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Financial holds 619K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares , representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 44.91% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 419K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares , representing an increase of 9.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 42.21% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 395K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares , representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 10.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 339K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares , representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 5.15% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 306K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company.

