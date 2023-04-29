Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains First Financial - Indiana (THFF) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of First Financial - Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.76% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Financial - Indiana is 47.94. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 38.76% from its latest reported closing price of 34.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Financial - Indiana is 227MM, an increase of 7.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Financial - Indiana. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THFF is 0.13%, an increase of 13.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.71% to 10,493K shares. The put/call ratio of THFF is 2.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Financial holds 724K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 47,669.03% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 368K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares, representing an increase of 33.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 43.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 304K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

rhino investment partners holds 279K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 5.55% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 277K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing an increase of 10.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 2.76% over the last quarter.

First Financial - Indiana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers financial services, including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services and insurance services.

See all First Financial - Indiana regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.