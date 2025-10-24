Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of First Financial Bankshares (NasdaqGS:FFIN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.83% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Financial Bankshares is $39.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 27.83% from its latest reported closing price of $31.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Financial Bankshares is 612MM, an increase of 5.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 685 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Financial Bankshares. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFIN is 0.15%, an increase of 10.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.56% to 110,727K shares. The put/call ratio of FFIN is 2.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,193K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,194K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIN by 5.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,915K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,889K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIN by 10.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,452K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,390K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIN by 9.08% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,337K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,465K shares , representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIN by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,283K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,903K shares , representing an increase of 11.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIN by 4.07% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

