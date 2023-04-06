Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Financial Bancorp is $25.30. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.83% from its latest reported closing price of $21.11.

The projected annual revenue for First Financial Bancorp is $813MM, an increase of 20.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.60.

First Financial Bancorp Declares $0.23 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $21.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.36%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.12%, the lowest has been 2.32%, and the highest has been 7.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.20 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Y-Intercept holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 38.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFBC by 173.81% over the last quarter.

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 934K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFBC by 6.95% over the last quarter.

Rafferty Asset Management holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 22.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFBC by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FAB - First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFBC by 14.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 522 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Financial Bancorp. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFBC is 0.14%, a decrease of 2.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 86,776K shares. The put/call ratio of FFBC is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

First Financial Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Financial Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $15.9 billion in assets, $10.2 billion in loans, $11.7 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. The Company operated 141 full service banking centers as of June 30, 2020, primarily in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis.

