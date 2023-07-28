Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains First Busey (BUSE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.54% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Busey is 23.12. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 7.54% from its latest reported closing price of 21.50.

The projected annual revenue for First Busey is 508MM, an increase of 11.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.80.

First Busey Declares $0.24 Dividend

On July 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 21, 2023 received the payment on July 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $21.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.82%, the lowest has been 2.48%, and the highest has been 6.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Busey. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUSE is 0.10%, a decrease of 20.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 34,311K shares. The put/call ratio of BUSE is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,651K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 23.39% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,533K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,599K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 89.00% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,293K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 17.77% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,131K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares, representing a decrease of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 21.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,032K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 20.40% over the last quarter.

First Busey Background Information

Cummins-American Corp. is the holding company for Glenview State Bank, a privately held, locally owned and operated bank established in 1921 - currently with nearly 150 associates and seven branch locations in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). Glenview State Bank is committed to personal service and honest solutions, by being actively involved in the communities it serves.

