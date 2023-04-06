Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains First Bancshares (FBMS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Bancshares is $35.90. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 46.85% from its latest reported closing price of $24.45.

The projected annual revenue for First Bancshares is $276MM, an increase of 33.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EES - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund N holds 16K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 49.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 80.64% over the last quarter.

FISVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Index Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 10.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 7.46% over the last quarter.

AVFIX - American Beacon Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 35K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 14.14% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 71K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares, representing a decrease of 277.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 67.04% over the last quarter.

SMLV - SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 1.49% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Bancshares. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBMS is 0.13%, a decrease of 23.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.43% to 19,544K shares. The put/call ratio of FBMS is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

First Bancshares Inc Miss Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association ('The First'). Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

