Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains First American Financial (FAF) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.27% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for First American Financial is 64.06. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 11.27% from its latest reported closing price of 57.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First American Financial is 7,019MM, an increase of 0.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 839 funds or institutions reporting positions in First American Financial. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAF is 0.37%, an increase of 35.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 100,463K shares. The put/call ratio of FAF is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HG Vora Capital Management holds 10,000K shares representing 9.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 4,018K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,132K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 4.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,197K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,044K shares, representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 4.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,988K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,938K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,622K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,517K shares, representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 11.04% over the last quarter.

First American Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $5.7 billion in 2018, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2019, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fourth consecutive year.

See all First American Financial regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.