Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Financial Institutions (FISI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Financial Institutions (NasdaqGS:FISI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.79% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Financial Institutions is $34.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 19.79% from its latest reported closing price of $28.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Financial Institutions is 186MM, an increase of 59.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Financial Institutions. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FISI is 0.14%, an increase of 6.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.95% to 18,686K shares. The put/call ratio of FISI is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PL Capital Advisors holds 1,362K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares , representing an increase of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FISI by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 847K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares , representing an increase of 35.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FISI by 25.99% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 779K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISI by 5.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 585K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISI by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Ategra Capital Management holds 572K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

