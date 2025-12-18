Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.98% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fidelity National Financial is $71.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 26.98% from its latest reported closing price of $56.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fidelity National Financial is 12,716MM, a decrease of 9.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Financial. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNF is 0.23%, an increase of 3.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 264,698K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 18,905K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,427K shares , representing an increase of 23.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 29.09% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 9,160K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,235K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 21.75% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,499K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,476K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 18.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,375K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,225K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 21.75% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 7,850K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,911K shares , representing a decrease of 13.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 13.81% over the last quarter.

