Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock (FMCKL) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:FMCKL) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 405.11% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock is $20.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.28 to a high of $42.59. The average price target represents an increase of 405.11% from its latest reported closing price of $4.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock is 13,310MM, a decrease of 40.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMCKL is 1.51%, an increase of 173,353.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,318.13% to 3,387K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CapWealth Advisors holds 3,148K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 239K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMCKL by 18.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.