Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock (FMCCS) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:FMCCS) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 247.44% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock is $24.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.78 to a high of $49.06. The average price target represents an increase of 247.44% from its latest reported closing price of $6.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock is 13,310MM, a decrease of 40.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMCCS is 0.32%, an increase of 21.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 632.12% to 318K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CapWealth Advisors holds 274K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

FRANK FUNDS - Camelot Event Driven Fund Shares holds 25K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HWAIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Value Opportunities Fund Class I holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

