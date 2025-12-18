Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock (FMCCH) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:FMCCH) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 330.93% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock is $26.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.11 to a high of $53.41. The average price target represents an increase of 330.93% from its latest reported closing price of $6.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock is 13,310MM, a decrease of 40.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMCCH is 1.28%, an increase of 0.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 364K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FOCIX - The Fairholme Focused Income Fund holds 299K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FRANK FUNDS - Camelot Event Driven Fund Shares holds 55K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wesbanco Bank holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

