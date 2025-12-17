Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Evercore (EVR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Evercore (NYSE:EVR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.23% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Evercore is $354.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.23% from its latest reported closing price of $334.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Evercore is 2,867MM, a decrease of 19.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evercore. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVR is 0.29%, an increase of 3.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.07% to 44,539K shares. The put/call ratio of EVR is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,024K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares , representing an increase of 72.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 332.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,353K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407K shares , representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 87.01% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,249K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,720K shares , representing a decrease of 37.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 65.72% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 1,182K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares , representing an increase of 19.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 21.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,179K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 21.22% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

